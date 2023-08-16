Has Chris Beard assembled the most talented frontcourt ever at Ole Miss?

When you think about Ole Miss basketball and the players that have come through, you can rattle off a plethora of guards.

Todd Abernathy, Keith Carter, Marshall Henderson, Terrico White, Stefan Moody, Chris Warren, Jarvis Summers, Terence Davis and so on.

The frontcourt names that have been super successful for the Rebels is a shorter list. Dwayne Curtis. Murphy Holloway. Ansu Sesay. Justin Reed. There really has not been a history of impact bigs in Oxford as those are typically scooped up by the blue bloods.

This year Coach Beard has assembled perhaps the best collection of frontcourt talent in program history.

Freshman Cameron Barnes is a 6’10” three star prospect out of Duncanville, Texas. Barnes held offers from Baylor, Memphis and Oklahoma St. amongst others. He is an immediate impact player for the Rebs.

Rashaud Marshall is another big time freshman coming from Arkansas. Marshall is a 6’9” four star prospect and the number one recruit out of the Natural State.

Former 5-Star prospect and transfer via Oklahoma St. and Memphis, Moussa Cissé joins the fold as 7’1” senior. Cissé is force on the defensive end with a limited offensive game. Beard is known for his defense and Cissé will lock down the back end.

Joining Moussa as a defensive transfer is 7’5” senior Jamarion Sharp. Sharp is coming to Oxford from Western Kentucky. At 7’5”, Sharp is the tallest Division I player and one of the tallest living humans on the planet. He led the nation in shotblocking last season which led to a semi-finalist finish as the national defensive player of the year.

The newcomers will join forward Jaemyn Brakefield who will bring some scoring punch from the post while also being able to spread the floor. Brakefield next either Cissé or Sharp is solid pair for both sides of the floor.

If I did my math correctly, and I am a math teacher so I should, that is five players that can immediately step on the floor and have a high level impact in the SEC. At no point in Rebel history have there been five capable basketball players for the 4 & 5 spots in the lineup. Could they lead Ole Miss to a surprise NCAA tourney run?