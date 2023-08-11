Tulane tops most desired Ole Miss road trip in 2023

The results of the SBNation Reacts survey are in, and surprise, surprise Ole Miss fans are ready to go to New Orleans.

Can we just go ahead and invite Tulane to a home and home every few years? It’s clear the close proximity to Jackson, Miss. is attractive for a large alumni base in the metro area, plus in case you didn’t know NOLA is known for people getting dranked off their collective ass.

Georgia ranked a close second, but a trip to the REM museum or whatever the hell you can do in Athens isn’t cutting it for Rebels fans. In all fairness, if you can avoid the panhandlers, downtown Athens is a hell of a time. I will say the last trip my family had to Sanford Stadium did result in grown men and women barking at us awkwardly in some shitty nosebleed seats. If you do decide to make this journey, heed my warning that the 600 level is very likely not full of alumni of UGA and more of the sidewalk fan variety who would happily throw you down a flight of stairs of saying “Hotty Toddy”.

So yeah, see you all at Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar in New Orleans in like a month? Cheers.