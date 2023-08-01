Chris Beard lands highest ranked recruit in program history

Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has yet to coach even a preseason game as the Rebels head coach but he has already signed the highest rated recruit in program history.

After backing out of his commitment from the University of Florida, 2024 big man John Bol announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday.

The 7’3” Overtime Elite product is a consensus top 40 player in the class and composite .9880, surpassing Matt Murrell’s .9850 as the previous best recruit.

Bol will have an immediate impact when he arrives on campus for his freshman season. The center position will be vacant as Moussa Cissé and Jamarion Sharp are both seniors making a one year stop in the program.

A front line featuring Bol alongside Rashaud Marshall and Cam Barnes is perhaps the most talented front line the Ole Miss will have ever seen. Coach Beard is quickly becoming the best recruiter in Ole Miss basketball history and he has been on campus for just a few months.

Beard continues to place an emphasis on the defensive end of the floor as Bol is dynamic rim protector both as a primary and weakside defender. Offensively, Bol is nothing like his namesake Bol Bol (no relation).

Bol demonstrated poor shooting on the Nike EYBL circuit, shooting 36 percent from the free throw line. Typically free throw shooting is a projectable statistic for overall shooting, so his strength on offense will be that of a rim runner.