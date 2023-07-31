Days before fall camp starts, Ole Miss snags another defensive transfer

In case you thought Ole Miss was done adding to its roster, it’s clear Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff are never stopping to search for new talent.

News broke on Sunday when Chris Graves, Jr. announced his intent to transfer from Miami to Ole Miss via Twitter. The four star cornerback from Fort Myers, Fla. makes the second power five defensive transfer in the last few days joining linebacker TJ Dudley from Clemson.

Graves did not see any action at Miami last fall and was redshirted, which gives him four full years of eligibility potentially in Oxford. The 6’1” 175 lbs. prospect also considered an offer from Texas A&M, according to reports.

In high school, Graves played corner and wide receiver earning him a No. 223 national prospect ranking from 247Sports and listed as the No. 30 overall athlete nationally by ESPN.

Based on his Twitter interaction, it’s very likely he has some similar hobbies with Kiffin and represents south Florida with his sportfishing.

Gettin closer and closer to that 40! Thought it was a red the way she was fighting pic.twitter.com/PLFQDV5ioS — Chris Graves Jr (@D1Chris239) April 7, 2022

Now, on the football field, it remains to be seen what Graves can do in the SEC or even power five levels. He has been in the weight room at Miami and looks to have added to his frame in a year, and it’s obvious Ole Miss needs as much depth as possible at the position after a few key departures from last season.

The Rebels have been consistently recruiting Graves since his high school days, so it was just a relentless effort by the coaching staff to land him in Oxford. Cheers.