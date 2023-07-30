Ole Miss Lands Commitment From JUCO Wide Receiver With Elite Athleticism.

After landing a surprise commitment from Clemson transfer TJ Dudley, Lane Kiffin and co. kept the Juice Fest vibes rolling by pulling another commit out of nowhere, this time from Coahoma CC wide receiver Marquis Willis.

I want to thank God for this opportunity. I am Blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss and with that Being said I am 100% committed to the University of Mississippi ⚪️-TGFE @DerrickDnix @_kbolden @OleMissFB @AlanCross__ @Metcalf79 pic.twitter.com/8U1gG5xzEI — Marquis Willis (@MarquisWillis8) July 29, 2023

Listed at 6’3, 200 lbs, Willis is said to own great strength/speed measurables, with a 40 time in the sub 4.4-second range.

Willis has a Hudl tape from last season, definitely showing the ability to outrun, outjump, and outmuscle the JUCO cornerbacks he faces.

A class of 2024 commit, Willis would join an Ole Miss wide receiver class that currently includes three-stars Rahji Dennis and Jeremy Scott. The Rebels likely lose Zakharian Franklin, Jordan Watkins, Dayton Wade, Jalen Knox, and Qua Davis after the 2023 season, so not only will they need some bodies at the position, they’ll need to add some guys who are ready to contribute. As the last recruiting cycle showed, adding ready-to-go receivers from the portal can be a difficult and expensive endeavor. The Rebs ended up with a solid haul in Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin, but got caught in bidding wars for guys like Keon Coleman and Rara Thomas, and took a chance on the ultra-talented Chris Marshall, just for him to get himself dismissed for acting like an asshole. Adding an under-the-radar JUCO guy (assuming he can contribute) puts less pressure on the Rebs to rebuild their receiving corps through the portal.