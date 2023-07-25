SEC Media Days 2023 recap: Cedric Johnson readies for breakout senior season

Ole Miss senior standout Cedric Johnson was in attendance alongside head coach Lane Kiffin, Quinshon Judkins and Deantre Prince for SEC Media Days 2023.

Apparently Johnson was dealing with an injury last season, which is somewhat of a surprise considering his high level impact on the field. He did confirm that he was 100 percent healthy heading into the new season.

Everyone wants some kind of leak on what Pete Golding is bringing to Oxford. According to Johnson, it’s a sense of humor. The first thing he said was that Coach Golding was a funny guy. He revealed that coach is also particular and detailed.

Johnson believes (because why wouldn’t he) that the defensive line will be the strength of the defense this season. He specifically mentioned freshman Myles Saulsberry and Chamberlain Campbell as guys who could have an immediate impact.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit was Johnson’s praise of Coach Joyner as sort of the heart and soul of the defense.

When asked who he emulates his game after, Cedric mentioned the Bosa brothers and Von Miller. You can kinda see it, certainly the same style of player.

Lastly, the Auburn reporters must like to emulate their new head coach, wanting everything to be about them. Twice, they asked questions about Auburn. Like... who cares.