Red Cup investigates: Who is the most Ole Miss MLB team?

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox decided the best way to stop being a team that is currently outpacing only the Kansas City Royals (26-65) and Oakland A’s (25-67) in the American League was to draft two of Ole Miss’ best hitters.
The South Siders drafted shortstop Jacob Gonzalez 15th overall and catcher Calvin Harris 116th overall (4th round). These selections come on the heels of them drafting Tim Elko in 2022 and Taylor Broadway in 2021.
With this recent high-concentration Ole Miss talent injection into the organization*, it got the ol’ wheels turning about two things. One, is this a bit by the White Sox, and two, which Major League Baseball team has employed the most former Ole Miss players.
*Not to mention our large, shit-talkin’ son Lance Lynn is one of the stalwarts of the starting pitching rotation, and the team acquired Mike Mayers on Wednesday.
As for the first question, I’m not sure. I don’t have #sources within the White Sox organization, but the idea that it is a bit greatly amuses me. So, until it’s disproven, I say: BIT.
To answer the second question, I consulted the 2023 Ole Miss baseball media guide, which lists every former player who was or is a part of an MLB organization and those who made it to the majors. So, if some small detail is off, please don’t yell at me. I am relying on source material.
Below, you’ll find every MLB organization and the total number of Ole Miss players they have employed or currently employ, either in the minor leagues or majors. Since that list is extensive and we all have things to do, I’ll first give you a summary of what I found.
After that, you can decide how much more you want to read.
The Most Ole Miss MLB Organization Summary
- As much as it pains me as a Braves fan and fan of the Cardinals experiencing suffering, the Cardinals are the most Ole Miss MLB organization, as 24 former Ole Miss players have received money from them
- More importantly, I learned the Cardinals once paid an Ole Miss player named Jean-Paul Gentleman
- I REPEAT, JEAN-PAUL GENTLEMAN (this may require a post only about Jean-Paul Gentleman, an elite fake name)
- Incredibly, the White Sox are second with 22 Ole Miss players having appeared or currently on the payroll
- The Braves are 10th in the most Ole Miss MLB standings, with 15 former players, BUT zero of those players ever played in the majors
- The point being, if you play or played baseball at Ole Miss and get drafted by or traded to the Braves, GET OUT
- Of the organizations employing 14 or more Ole Miss players, the Yankees have the highest percentage of Rebels in the majors (43.8), followed by the Rangers (42.9 percent), Reds (41.1 percent), and the White Sox (40.9 percent)
- Shout-out to the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose stadium isn’t far from Scottsdale, for drafting and acquiring 14 players who would easily transition into the Scottsdale scene
- Praise to the good Lord above that only 9 Ole Miss players have ever been involved with the Mets
- Of current MLB organizations, the Dodgers have given money to the fewest Ole Miss players (4), probably because of the belief that Ole Miss players will not assimilate into the WEST COAST CULTURAL MARXISM
Note: Years listed in parentheses mark when that player was in the major leagues.
Cardinals (24)
- Johnnie Adams
- Scott Bittle
- George Boutwell
- David Clements
- Chris Corrigan
- Russ Davis
- Matthew Duff (2002-03)
- Chris Ellis
- Jeff Fassero (2002-03)
- Jean-Paul Gentleman
- Paul Husband
- Keith Johns
- Don Kessinger (1976-77)
- Carl Lafferty
- Lance Lynn (2011-15, 2017)
- Brian Maxcy
- Mike Mayers (2016-18)
- Ike Pearson
- Errol Robinson
- Larry Simcox
- Chris Snopek
- Skeeter White (1932)
- J.B. Woodman
- Jeremy Zick
White Sox (22)
- Tate Blackman
- Ryan Bukvich (2007)
- Rick Carone
- Dylan Chavez
- Steve Dillard (1982)
- Tim Elko
- Jeffrey Johnson
- Don Kessinger (1977-79)
- Bobby Kilpatrick
- Otho Kortz
- Lance Lynn (2021-23)
- Ed Marshall
- Mike Mayers (2023)
- Sikes Orvis
- Ike Pearson (1948)
- Pat Pomeranz
- Alex Presley
- Chris Snopek (1995-97)
- Gerald “Gee” Walker (1938-39)
- Skeeter White (1940-44)
- Jacob Gonzalez
- Calvin Harris
Tigers (18)
- Will Allen
- Tanner Bailey
- Colby Bortles
- Kenny Carlyle
- Orlin Collier (1931)
- Matt Crouse
- Steve Dillard (1978)
- Justin Henry
- Brett Huber
- Cooper Johnson
- Zach Kirksey
- Josh Laxer
- Brian Maxcy (1995-96)
- Alex Presley (2016-17)
- Cody Satterwhite
- Gerald “Gee” Walker (1931-37)
- Hub Walker (1931, 1935, 1945)
- Skeeter White (1946-47)
Reds (17)
- Hawtin Buchanan
- David Clements
- Zack Cozart (2011-16)
- Joe Gibbon (1971-72)
- Paul Husband
- Robert Jarvis
- Russ Johnson
- Keith Kessinger (1993)
- Otho Kortz
- Chris Lotterhos
- Matt Maloney (2009-11)
- Brian Silvia
- Chris Snopek
- Stuart Turner (2017)
- Gerald “Gee” Walker (1942-45)
- Hub Walker (1936-37)
- Bobby Wilson
Yankees (16)
- Tucker Ashford (1981)
- T.J. Beam (2006)
- Kerry Bridges
- David Dellucci (2003)
- Jake Gibbs (1962-71)
- Richard Hines
- Robert Jarvis
- Lance Lynn (2018)
- Ed Marshall
- Jack Reed (1961-63)
- Ronnie Russell
- Bernie Schreiber
- Matt Snyder
- Grant Sullivan
- Matt Tracy (2015)
- Jimmy Yawn
Cubs (16)
- David Blevins
- Kerry Bridges
- Chris Coghlan (2014-16)
- Steve Dillard (1979-81)
- Jeff Fassero (2001-02)
- Gregg Goodman
- Mark Holliman
- Keith Johns
- Don Kessinger (1964-75)
- Keith Kessinger
- Keith Lewis
- John McNeese
- Laddie Renfroe (1991)
- Wyatt Short
- Chris Snopek
- Matt Tolbert
Red Sox (16)
- Taylor Broadway
- Dylan Chavez
- Steve Dillard (1975-77)
- Matthew Duff
- Jeff Fassero (2000)
- Justin Henry
- Mark Holliman
- Keith Johns (1998)
- Allen Jones
- Bobby Kielty (2007)
- Pete Ladd
- Matt Maloney
- Kent Massengale
- Drew Pomeranz (2016-18)
- C.R. “Bain” Shannon
- Chris Snopek
Astros (16)
- Kerry Bridges
- Jeff Calhoun (1984-86)
- John Gatlin
- Joe Gibbon (1972)
- Aaron Greenwood
- Miles Hamblin
- Justin Huisman
- Grae Kessinger (2023)
- Pete Ladd (1979)
- Tanner Mathis
- Brian Maxcy
- Don Porter
- Alex Presley (2014-15)
- Micheal Rosamond
- Larry Simcox
- Scott Weathersby
Phillies (16)
- Jeff Calhoun (1987-88)
- Jim Cosman
- David Dellucci (2006)
- Tommy Keyes
- Henri Lartigue
- Matt Maloney
- James McArthur
- Cooper Osteen
- Cody Overbeck
- David Parkinson
- Ike Pearson (1939-42, 1946)
- Matt Tolbert
- Jacob Waguespack
- Adam Walker
- Skeeter White
- Austin Wright
Braves (15)
- Xan Barksdale
- Chet Bergalowski
- Cecil Burford
- Kenny Carlyle
- Robert Cole
- Chris Ellis
- Bryan Farmer
- Richard Hines
- David Miller
- Mike Park
- Michael Rosamond
- Roger Smith
- Pepper Thomas
- Archie White
- Skipper Wright
Rangers (14)
- Tucker Ashford (1980)
- Kerry Bridges
- Ryan Bukvich (2005)
- Mickey Callaway (2003-04)
- Josh Christian
- Dan DeYoung
- David Dellucci (2004-05)
- Jeff Fassero (1999)
- Lee Hodge
- Phillip Irwin
- Lance Lynn (2019-20)
- Todd Mensik
- David Miller
- Anthony Calarco
Orioles (14)
- Austin Anderson
- Ryan Bukvich (2008)
- Jimmy Colmer
- David Dellucci (1997)
- Chris Ellis (2022)
- Keith Johns
- Keith Kessinger
- Tommy Keyes
- Chris Padget
- Alex Presley
- Houston Roth
- Matt Ryan
- Anthony Servideo
- Seth Smith (2017)
Blue Jays (14)
- T.J. Beam (2009)
- Parker Caracci
- Chris Coghlan (2017)
- Justin Cryer
- David Dellucci (2009)
- Matthew Duff
- Eric Fowler
- Tyler Keenan
- Bobby Kielty (2003)
- Brian Pettway
- Matt Tracy
- Jacob Waguespack (2019)
- J.B. Woodman
- Jeremy Zick
Diamondbacks (14)
- T.J. Beam
- Justin Brashear
- Evan Button
- Matt Ceriani
- Joey Cramblitt
- Anthony Cupps
- David Dellucci (1998-2003)
- Jeff Fassero (2004)
- Kevin Graham
- R.J. Hively
- Burney Hutchinson
- John Massey
- Chris Thompson
- Austin Wright
Rockies (13)
- Tommy Baumgardner
- Will Ethridge
- Jeff Fassero (2004)
- Will Golsan
- Justin Huisman
- Drew Pomeranz (2011-13)
- Craig Rodriguez
- Ryan Rolison
- Michael Rosamond
- Chad Smith (2022)
- Seth Smith (2007-11)
- Austin Wright
- Cole Zabowski
A’s (13)
- Chris Coghlan (2016)
- Brady Fiegl
- Brad Henderson
- Gunnar Hoglund
- Bobby Kielty (2004-07)
- Jason Lowe
- Todd Mensik
- J.R. Pickens
- Drew Pomeranz (2015)
- Jamey Price
- Seth Smith (2012-13)
- Bobby Wahl (2017)
- Skeeter White (1948)
Twins (13)
- Dickie Dixon
- Anthony Felston
- Bobby Kielty (2001-03)
- Lance Lynn (2018)
- Jason McKenzie
- Matt Maloney
- Darren Musselwhite
- Tommy Nichols
- Alex Presley (2013)
- Matt Tolbert (2008-11)
- Matt Tracy
- Stuart Turner
- Jack Dougherty
Pirates (12)
- Nathan Baker
- T.J. Beam (2008)
- Kerry Bridges
- Derek Diamond
- Matthew Duff
- Joe Gibbon (1960-65; 69-70)
- Phillip Irwin (2013)
- Alex Presley (2010-13)
- Michael Rosamond
- Matt Ryan
- Kyle Watson
- Ryan Young
Giants (12)
- Charlie Babineaux
- Justin Bench
- George Boutwell
- Zack Cozart (2019)
- Jeff Fassero (2005-06)
- Joe Gibbon (1966-69)
- Barry Gunther
- Kyle Henson
- Ed Marshall (1929-32)
- Darren Musselwhite
- Ike Pearson
- Drew Pomeranz (2019)
Marlins (12)
- Will Allen
- Brett Bukvich
- Chris Coghlan (2009-13)
- Dan DeYoung
- Nick Fortes
- Ronnie Goodwin
- Braxton Lee (2018)
- Chad Smith
- Matt Snyder
- Matt Tracy
- Alex Yarbrough
- Kemp Alderman
Guardians (12)
- Tom Afenir
- David Dellucci (2007-09)
- Joe Evans (1915-22)
- Jordan Henry
- Robert Jarvis
- Chris Lotterhos
- Ed Marshall
- Doug Nikhazy
- Drew Pomeranz
- Pete Shields (1915)
- Gerald “Gee” Walker (1941)
- Skeeter White (1938-39)
Royals (11)
- Tucker Ashford (1984)
- Ryan Bukvich (2002-04)
- Hayden Dunhurst
- Chris Ellis
- Tim Furgeson
- Justin Huisman (2004)
- Brandon Johnson
- Deric Ladnier
- Mike Mayers (2023)
- Zack Phillips
- Craig Rodriguez
Padres (10)
- Matt Abernathy
- Tucker Ashford (1976-78)
- Brett Basham
- Auston Bousfield
- Randy Coleman
- Bobby Kielty
- Cody Overbeck
- Drew Pomeranz (2016)
- Seth Smith (2014)
Brewers (10)
- Matt Ceriani
- Thomas Dillard
- David Goforth (2015-16)
- Mark Holliman
- Keith Johns
- Pete Ladd (1982-85)
- Alex Presley (2016)
- Christian Trent
- Jude Voltz
- Bobby Wahl (2019)
Mets (9)
- Tucker Ashford (1983)
- Jeff Cosman
- Bobby Kielty
- Braxton Lee
- Brian Maxcy
- Cody Satterwhite
- Bobby Wahl (2018)
- Adam Walker
- Mark Wright
Angels (8)
- Mickey Callaway (2002-03)
- Zack Cozart (2011-16)
- Chris Ellis
- Jason Huisman
- Keith Johns
- Mike Mayers (2020-22)
- Larry Williams
- Alex Yarbrough
Mariners (6)
- Hawtin Buchanan
- Jeff Fassero (1997-99)
- Justin Huisman
- Pete Ladd (1986)
- Seth Smith (2016)
- Chris Snopek
Rays (5)
- Mickey Callaway (1999)
- Chad Hill
- Will Kline
- Braxton Lee
- Austin Wright
Nationals (5)
- Aaron Barrett (2014-15)
- David Goforth
- Michael Guerrero
- Cody Satterwhite
- Chris Thompson
Dodgers (4)
- Pete Ladd
- Errol Robinson
- Garrett White
- Larry Williams
Expos (3)
- Kerry Bridges
- Jeff Fassero (1991-96)
- Jeff McAvoy
Senators (2)
- Joe Evans (1923)
- Gerald “Gee” Walker (1940)
Browns (1)
- Joe Evans (1924-25)
