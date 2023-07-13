Red Cup investigates: Who is the most Ole Miss MLB team?

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox decided the best way to stop being a team that is currently outpacing only the Kansas City Royals (26-65) and Oakland A’s (25-67) in the American League was to draft two of Ole Miss’ best hitters.

The South Siders drafted shortstop Jacob Gonzalez 15th overall and catcher Calvin Harris 116th overall (4th round). These selections come on the heels of them drafting Tim Elko in 2022 and Taylor Broadway in 2021.

With this recent high-concentration Ole Miss talent injection into the organization*, it got the ol’ wheels turning about two things. One, is this a bit by the White Sox, and two, which Major League Baseball team has employed the most former Ole Miss players.

*Not to mention our large, shit-talkin’ son Lance Lynn is one of the stalwarts of the starting pitching rotation, and the team acquired Mike Mayers on Wednesday.

As for the first question, I’m not sure. I don’t have #sources within the White Sox organization, but the idea that it is a bit greatly amuses me. So, until it’s disproven, I say: BIT.

To answer the second question, I consulted the 2023 Ole Miss baseball media guide, which lists every former player who was or is a part of an MLB organization and those who made it to the majors. So, if some small detail is off, please don’t yell at me. I am relying on source material.

Below, you’ll find every MLB organization and the total number of Ole Miss players they have employed or currently employ, either in the minor leagues or majors. Since that list is extensive and we all have things to do, I’ll first give you a summary of what I found.

After that, you can decide how much more you want to read.

The Most Ole Miss MLB Organization Summary

As much as it pains me as a Braves fan and fan of the Cardinals experiencing suffering, the Cardinals are the most Ole Miss MLB organization, as 24 former Ole Miss players have received money from them

More importantly, I learned the Cardinals once paid an Ole Miss player named Jean-Paul Gentleman

I REPEAT, JEAN-PAUL GENTLEMAN (this may require a post only about Jean-Paul Gentleman, an elite fake name)

Incredibly, the White Sox are second with 22 Ole Miss players having appeared or currently on the payroll

The Braves are 10th in the most Ole Miss MLB standings, with 15 former players, BUT zero of those players ever played in the majors

The point being, if you play or played baseball at Ole Miss and get drafted by or traded to the Braves, GET OUT

Of the organizations employing 14 or more Ole Miss players, the Yankees have the highest percentage of Rebels in the majors (43.8), followed by the Rangers (42.9 percent), Reds (41.1 percent), and the White Sox (40.9 percent)

Shout-out to the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose stadium isn’t far from Scottsdale, for drafting and acquiring 14 players who would easily transition into the Scottsdale scene

Praise to the good Lord above that only 9 Ole Miss players have ever been involved with the Mets

Of current MLB organizations, the Dodgers have given money to the fewest Ole Miss players (4), probably because of the belief that Ole Miss players will not assimilate into the WEST COAST CULTURAL MARXISM

Note: Years listed in parentheses mark when that player was in the major leagues.

Cardinals (24)

Johnnie Adams

Scott Bittle

George Boutwell

David Clements

Chris Corrigan

Russ Davis

Matthew Duff (2002-03)

Chris Ellis

Jeff Fassero (2002-03)

Jean-Paul Gentleman

Paul Husband

Keith Johns

Don Kessinger (1976-77)

Carl Lafferty

Lance Lynn (2011-15, 2017)

Brian Maxcy

Mike Mayers (2016-18)

Ike Pearson

Errol Robinson

Larry Simcox

Chris Snopek

Skeeter White (1932)

J.B. Woodman

Jeremy Zick

White Sox (22)

Tate Blackman

Ryan Bukvich (2007)

Rick Carone

Dylan Chavez

Steve Dillard (1982)

Tim Elko

Jeffrey Johnson

Don Kessinger (1977-79)

Bobby Kilpatrick

Otho Kortz

Lance Lynn (2021-23)

Ed Marshall

Mike Mayers (2023)

Sikes Orvis

Ike Pearson (1948)

Pat Pomeranz

Alex Presley

Chris Snopek (1995-97)

Gerald “Gee” Walker (1938-39)

Skeeter White (1940-44)

Jacob Gonzalez

Calvin Harris

Tigers (18)

Will Allen

Tanner Bailey

Colby Bortles

Kenny Carlyle

Orlin Collier (1931)

Matt Crouse

Steve Dillard (1978)

Justin Henry

Brett Huber

Cooper Johnson

Zach Kirksey

Josh Laxer

Brian Maxcy (1995-96)

Alex Presley (2016-17)

Cody Satterwhite

Gerald “Gee” Walker (1931-37)

Hub Walker (1931, 1935, 1945)

Skeeter White (1946-47)

Reds (17)

Hawtin Buchanan

David Clements

Zack Cozart (2011-16)

Joe Gibbon (1971-72)

Paul Husband

Robert Jarvis

Russ Johnson

Keith Kessinger (1993)

Otho Kortz

Chris Lotterhos

Matt Maloney (2009-11)

Brian Silvia

Chris Snopek

Stuart Turner (2017)

Gerald “Gee” Walker (1942-45)

Hub Walker (1936-37)

Bobby Wilson

Yankees (16)

Tucker Ashford (1981)

T.J. Beam (2006)

Kerry Bridges

David Dellucci (2003)

Jake Gibbs (1962-71)

Richard Hines

Robert Jarvis

Lance Lynn (2018)

Ed Marshall

Jack Reed (1961-63)

Ronnie Russell

Bernie Schreiber

Matt Snyder

Grant Sullivan

Matt Tracy (2015)

Jimmy Yawn

Cubs (16)

David Blevins

Kerry Bridges

Chris Coghlan (2014-16)

Steve Dillard (1979-81)

Jeff Fassero (2001-02)

Gregg Goodman

Mark Holliman

Keith Johns

Don Kessinger (1964-75)

Keith Kessinger

Keith Lewis

John McNeese

Laddie Renfroe (1991)

Wyatt Short

Chris Snopek

Matt Tolbert

Red Sox (16)

Taylor Broadway

Dylan Chavez

Steve Dillard (1975-77)

Matthew Duff

Jeff Fassero (2000)

Justin Henry

Mark Holliman

Keith Johns (1998)

Allen Jones

Bobby Kielty (2007)

Pete Ladd

Matt Maloney

Kent Massengale

Drew Pomeranz (2016-18)

C.R. “Bain” Shannon

Chris Snopek

Astros (16)

Kerry Bridges

Jeff Calhoun (1984-86)

John Gatlin

Joe Gibbon (1972)

Aaron Greenwood

Miles Hamblin

Justin Huisman

Grae Kessinger (2023)

Pete Ladd (1979)

Tanner Mathis

Brian Maxcy

Don Porter

Alex Presley (2014-15)

Micheal Rosamond

Larry Simcox

Scott Weathersby

Phillies (16)

Jeff Calhoun (1987-88)

Jim Cosman

David Dellucci (2006)

Tommy Keyes

Henri Lartigue

Matt Maloney

James McArthur

Cooper Osteen

Cody Overbeck

David Parkinson

Ike Pearson (1939-42, 1946)

Matt Tolbert

Jacob Waguespack

Adam Walker

Skeeter White

Austin Wright

Braves (15)

Xan Barksdale

Chet Bergalowski

Cecil Burford

Kenny Carlyle

Robert Cole

Chris Ellis

Bryan Farmer

Richard Hines

David Miller

Mike Park

Michael Rosamond

Roger Smith

Pepper Thomas

Archie White

Skipper Wright

Rangers (14)

Tucker Ashford (1980)

Kerry Bridges

Ryan Bukvich (2005)

Mickey Callaway (2003-04)

Josh Christian

Dan DeYoung

David Dellucci (2004-05)

Jeff Fassero (1999)

Lee Hodge

Phillip Irwin

Lance Lynn (2019-20)

Todd Mensik

David Miller

Anthony Calarco

Orioles (14)

Austin Anderson

Ryan Bukvich (2008)

Jimmy Colmer

David Dellucci (1997)

Chris Ellis (2022)

Keith Johns

Keith Kessinger

Tommy Keyes

Chris Padget

Alex Presley

Houston Roth

Matt Ryan

Anthony Servideo

Seth Smith (2017)

Blue Jays (14)

T.J. Beam (2009)

Parker Caracci

Chris Coghlan (2017)

Justin Cryer

David Dellucci (2009)

Matthew Duff

Eric Fowler

Tyler Keenan

Bobby Kielty (2003)

Brian Pettway

Matt Tracy

Jacob Waguespack (2019)

J.B. Woodman

Jeremy Zick

Diamondbacks (14)

T.J. Beam

Justin Brashear

Evan Button

Matt Ceriani

Joey Cramblitt

Anthony Cupps

David Dellucci (1998-2003)

Jeff Fassero (2004)

Kevin Graham

R.J. Hively

Burney Hutchinson

John Massey

Chris Thompson

Austin Wright

Rockies (13)

Tommy Baumgardner

Will Ethridge

Jeff Fassero (2004)

Will Golsan

Justin Huisman

Drew Pomeranz (2011-13)

Craig Rodriguez

Ryan Rolison

Michael Rosamond

Chad Smith (2022)

Seth Smith (2007-11)

Austin Wright

Cole Zabowski

A’s (13)

Chris Coghlan (2016)

Brady Fiegl

Brad Henderson

Gunnar Hoglund

Bobby Kielty (2004-07)

Jason Lowe

Todd Mensik

J.R. Pickens

Drew Pomeranz (2015)

Jamey Price

Seth Smith (2012-13)

Bobby Wahl (2017)

Skeeter White (1948)

Twins (13)

Dickie Dixon

Anthony Felston

Bobby Kielty (2001-03)

Lance Lynn (2018)

Jason McKenzie

Matt Maloney

Darren Musselwhite

Tommy Nichols

Alex Presley (2013)

Matt Tolbert (2008-11)

Matt Tracy

Stuart Turner

Jack Dougherty

Pirates (12)

Nathan Baker

T.J. Beam (2008)

Kerry Bridges

Derek Diamond

Matthew Duff

Joe Gibbon (1960-65; 69-70)

Phillip Irwin (2013)

Alex Presley (2010-13)

Michael Rosamond

Matt Ryan

Kyle Watson

Ryan Young

Giants (12)

Charlie Babineaux

Justin Bench

George Boutwell

Zack Cozart (2019)

Jeff Fassero (2005-06)

Joe Gibbon (1966-69)

Barry Gunther

Kyle Henson

Ed Marshall (1929-32)

Darren Musselwhite

Ike Pearson

Drew Pomeranz (2019)

Marlins (12)

Will Allen

Brett Bukvich

Chris Coghlan (2009-13)

Dan DeYoung

Nick Fortes

Ronnie Goodwin

Braxton Lee (2018)

Chad Smith

Matt Snyder

Matt Tracy

Alex Yarbrough

Kemp Alderman

Guardians (12)

Tom Afenir

David Dellucci (2007-09)

Joe Evans (1915-22)

Jordan Henry

Robert Jarvis

Chris Lotterhos

Ed Marshall

Doug Nikhazy

Drew Pomeranz

Pete Shields (1915)

Gerald “Gee” Walker (1941)

Skeeter White (1938-39)

Royals (11)

Tucker Ashford (1984)

Ryan Bukvich (2002-04)

Hayden Dunhurst

Chris Ellis

Tim Furgeson

Justin Huisman (2004)

Brandon Johnson

Deric Ladnier

Mike Mayers (2023)

Zack Phillips

Craig Rodriguez

Padres (10)

Matt Abernathy

Tucker Ashford (1976-78)

Brett Basham

Auston Bousfield

Randy Coleman

Bobby Kielty

Cody Overbeck

Drew Pomeranz (2016)

Seth Smith (2014)

Brewers (10)

Matt Ceriani

Thomas Dillard

David Goforth (2015-16)

Mark Holliman

Keith Johns

Pete Ladd (1982-85)

Alex Presley (2016)

Christian Trent

Jude Voltz

Bobby Wahl (2019)

Mets (9)

Tucker Ashford (1983)

Jeff Cosman

Bobby Kielty

Braxton Lee

Brian Maxcy

Cody Satterwhite

Bobby Wahl (2018)

Adam Walker

Mark Wright

Angels (8)

Mickey Callaway (2002-03)

Zack Cozart (2011-16)

Chris Ellis

Jason Huisman

Keith Johns

Mike Mayers (2020-22)

Larry Williams

Alex Yarbrough

Mariners (6)

Hawtin Buchanan

Jeff Fassero (1997-99)

Justin Huisman

Pete Ladd (1986)

Seth Smith (2016)

Chris Snopek

Rays (5)

Mickey Callaway (1999)

Chad Hill

Will Kline

Braxton Lee

Austin Wright

Nationals (5)

Aaron Barrett (2014-15)

David Goforth

Michael Guerrero

Cody Satterwhite

Chris Thompson

Dodgers (4)

Pete Ladd

Errol Robinson

Garrett White

Larry Williams

Expos (3)

Kerry Bridges

Jeff Fassero (1991-96)

Jeff McAvoy

Senators (2)

Joe Evans (1923)

Gerald “Gee” Walker (1940)

Browns (1)