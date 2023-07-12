Four Rebels and three signees selected in 2023 MLB Draft

Ole Miss had two players selected in the first 50 picks of the 2023 MLB Draft this week, and three high level prospects drafted in the first six rounds.

Jacob Gonzalez became the highest draft pick since Drew Pomeranz (selected 10th overall) when he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. The Chi-Sox later picked Rebel catcher Calvin Harris in the fourth round and 116th pick. The organization has become somewhat fascinated with Ole Miss it seems as Tim Elko, Taylor Broadway and of course our favorite fireball throwin’ and cussin’ son Lance Lynn are in its collective roster.

Kemp Alderman was selected in the second round by the Miami Marlins with the 47th overall pick. The Decatur, Miss. native showed his power and slugging ability at the MLB combine with exit velocities over 110 miles per hour that Rebel fans have seen for years.

One of the heroes of the 2022 historic run to the national championship, Jack Dougherty, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round. Dougherty started game one of the College World Series final pitching five scoreless innings against Oklahoma.

High school prospects were also up for grabs in the draft, and Ole Miss likely lost some high end talent from its signing class. RHP Josh Knoth was the No. 33 overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers with a slot value of around $2.5 million, so he is likely never suiting up for the Rebels. Then the Pittsburgh Pirates snatched up RHP Zander Mueth with the 67th pick of the draft with a slot value of about $1.1 million - again very likely going to the pros.

The biggest question is around 2023 Mississippi Player of the Year (Prep Baseball Report) Cooper Pratt who was drafted in the sixth round by the Milwaukee Brewers. Playing shortstop and pitcher, Pratt had a 0.14 ERA last season while also batting over .400, so he is one of the potential impact freshmen for next season. While his slot value is approximately $300,000, there seems to be rumblings that the Brewers will overpay to guarantee his services in the minors.

So it’s possible Ole Miss’ nationally sixth ranked recruiting class will have some shine taken out of it, but so will every other program in the country. If the Rebels can keep Pratt, it is huge as a potential replacement for Gonzalez.