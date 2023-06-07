Whiskey Wednesday’s Recruiting Hangover: Rebels Add A Coveted OL Commit.

Ole Miss recently earned a commitment from Natchitoches Central (Louisiana) offensive lineman Joseph Cryer, marking the first OL commit for the Rebels’ 2024 class. Listed at 6’4, 290 lbs, Cryer is a three star prospect with a solid offer sheet. He was also being recruited by Penn State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Michigan State, Mizzou, and others. The Louisiana prospect is the ninth commit for the Rebs this cycle. Here, enjoy this comically rendered commitment tweet:

#AGTG This has been a dream of mine since knee high couldn’t be more blessed !! I’m 110 % locked in !! Oxford I’m Home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRH2cQucnl — Joseph “ ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) June 3, 2023

In other news: