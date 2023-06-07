Former Rebel Grae Kessinger will make his first start with Houston Astros tonight

Former Rebel shortstop and third generation legacy of Major League Baseball Grae Kessinger will make his pro baseball debut on Wednesday with the Houston Astros.

News broke earlier this week Kessinger would get called up from AAA as the Astros are dealing with injuries to its roster. The Astros official Twitter account revealed its starting lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

Grae Kessinger will make his MLB debut tonight.



Kessinger will play the hot corner with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 p.m. CT. The Oxford, Miss. native graduated from Oxford High School and played at Ole Miss from 2017-2019. In his junior season, he won the nation’s top award for best shortstop in the country after hitting .330 with seven home runs and 50 RBI.

Grandfather Don Kessinger played a decade and a half in the MLB with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. Uncle Keith Kessinger had his cup of coffee in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 1993.

With the Astros in second place in the AL West, Houston is looking for a spark somewhere to get back to the playoffs, and maybe Kessinger will be part of that. Starting infielder Jose Altuve has been battling an oblique injury and manager Dusty Baker has reportedly been wanting more depth for his infield.

It’s a great moment for the Kessinger family and of course it’s another Rebels in the MLB. If fans have AT&T SportsNet Southwest or MLB.TV, those are the broadcasting options for Wednesday’s game. Cheers Grae!