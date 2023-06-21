Three star cornerback chooses Ole Miss over Missouri and Colorado

Bernard Causey, out of John F. Kennedy in New Orleans, La., committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday over multiple Big Ten and SEC offers.

The 6’0”, 170 lbs. cornerback clocked in at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he camped at LSU this month. He reportedly got an official offer from Ole Miss in May.

4.5! Working to get better pic.twitter.com/8OJYvfBB57 — Bernard causey (@beeby1k) May 2, 2023

Causey announced his commitment via Twitter, and of course he’s ready to wear powder blue and get the turnover chain for real very soon.

On3 ranks Causey as the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana, which if I remember correctly is a very good state for football. Yes, I did a Google and that’s accurate. He also holds a No. 76 ranking nationally for all cornerbacks per 247 Sports.

The latest addition to the class of 2024 puts the Rebels at 13 commits so far, and Ole Miss currently has the No. 21 class in the nation. Unfortunately, in the SEC, this is good enough for 11th in the conference - yikes.

It’s very clear the emphasis in recruiting so far has been defensive depth and talent, and new defensive coordinator Pete Golding was reportedly involved pretty closely with the recruitment of Causey. Golding liked what he saw, which I would guess is potential from a prospect who could stand to gain a few pounds.

As it stands, the ‘24 class is about two-thirds of the way there pending the transfer portal additions that are likely coming. Right now, I can’t see this staff taking more than 18-20 high school and juco prospects with the volatility of the portal.