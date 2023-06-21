Ole Miss reacts: what position group is the biggest worry in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss fans and fans across the country.

It is 73 days until September 2 when Ole Miss will kick off its 2023 football season against the venerable Mercer Bears.

So of course if you’re an Ole Miss fan there has to be some worries creeping into the amygdala where memories of wide open opposing wide receivers reside. Yes, the defensive secondary may be a little inexperienced for the Rebels in terms of SEC exposure.

Or maybe its the absence of a dedicated stud wide receiver in red and blue. The Laquon Treadwell, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Jonathan Mingo stretch of big bodied No. 1-wearing targets has maybe gotten fans a little spoiled, and who will Ole Miss turn to in the WR room this season?

There’s a couple positions I think most can agree are well represented on the roster -quarterback (there may be three starters competing) running back (returning All American Quinshon Judkins).

I’d also throw in linebackers are a pretty well represented group with the transfers and returning experience, but just OMTB’s take on that situation.

