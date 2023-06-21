Ole Miss baseball has landed some important transfers

Ole Miss baseball had a season to forget following a season they will never forget. In an attempt to rebound in 2024, the Rebel roster will look quite different.

Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman are going to in the MLB Draft. Hunter Elliott may never pitch for Ole Miss again due to Tommy John. Peyton Chatagnier and TJ McCants have hit the transfer portal. Transfer Anthony Calarco is out of eligibility.

Bianco has a lot of voids to fill in the lineup and on the mound next season if Ole Miss wants to avoid back to back seasons of utter despair. He seems to be off to a good start with these transfers.

Andrew Fischer

Third base, Duke

This is the latest news out of the Ole Miss program adding a huge transfer from the Blue Devils who made some postseason noise and play in the competitive ACC.

#RebsBSB picks up a big transfer portal commitment with Duke third baseman Andrew Fischer, who hit 11 home runs with a .999 OPS during his freshman season with the Blue Devils. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) June 21, 2023

Treyson Hughes

Outfield, Mercer

Treyson Hughes led Mercer with a .387 batting average, 15 doubles, 74 runs scored, 9 stolen bases, 86 hits and a 1.108 OPS. With those numbers he would have led the Rebels in average, hits and runs. He would’ve only been behind Kemp Alderman in OPS, Jacob Gonzalez in doubles and trailed the two of them with 11 home runs.

The 6’3” lefty out of Georgia has two years of eligibility remaining and will immediately slot into one of the two vacant outfield spots.

Kyler Carmack

RHP/OF, Arkansas State

Redshirt freshman Kyler Carmack posted a 5-3 record with a solid 3.23 ERA in 2023. He only struck out 60 batters in 69 innings pitched. He also went 6-24 batting with half of those hits being doubles. He will likely be a PO (pitcher only) in Oxford and for good reason.

On February 21, Carmack only needed 17 pitches to strike out the side in his only inning against Ole Miss. The 6’1” righty has a lethal changeup that Rebel fans hope to see every weekend next season.

J.D. Urso

SS, University of Tampa

The University of Tampa has Urso listed as a sophomore but the shortstop has played 138 games across four seasons, dating back to the 2019-20 campaign. Last season Urso hit .374 with 57 RBI across 54 games.

In 239 fielding chances, he had 11 errors (.954 fielding %) and turned 37 double plays. For comparison, this season Jacob Gonzalez had a .971 fielding % on 170 fielding chances and 14 double plays. Defensively, there should not be much of a drop off.

Hitting at the DII level is not the SEC, so the offense will be something to keep an eye on.