Whiskey Wednesday’s 3-day Weekend Recruiting Hangover.

After a few months of the recruiting doldrums, it seems that we’ve suddenly stumbled upon the busy stretch of Summer recruiting season. Over the weekend, we reported on the commitments of four-star quarterback Austin Simmons (who reclassified from the 2025 class to graduate in 2023), and 2024 four-star safety Travaris Banks. But aside from those two blue-chip additions, the Rebs added two other commitments in recent days, and also lost another in-state commitment. Let’s take a look:

First, the bad news: Picayune running back Chris Davis committed to Ole Miss on March 23, only to drop his pledge less than three months later, on June 12. Davis wasted little time announcing his next commitment, joining Stanford’s 2024 recruiting class on June 18. Davis is a nice-looking prospect, and given the Rebs’ still-thin running back room, it hurts a bit to lose him. However, Ole Miss does appear to be trending for Lancaster, TX running back Kewan Lacy, who is ranked slightly higher, according to the On3 composite.

While Davis is replaceable, his teammate Jamonta Waller is one of the more coveted defenders in the entire country. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, the four-star linebacker/EDGE rusher committed to Florida over the weekend. Waller’s stock has absolutely exploded in recent months, elevating him from a little-known prospect to the #61 overall player in the country, according to the On3 composite. I don’t expect the Rebs to spend much time trying to win back Davis, but they’ll be fighting hard for Waller until the end. Hopefully, he pays close attention as UF absolutely tanks this Fall. Is it bad when your quarterback gets drafted #4 overall, and you still go 6-7? Seems bad.

In decidedly more upbeat news, Ole Miss gained a commitment from EDGE rusher Cameron Clark, a 6’5, 235 lb athlete who really pops in his Hudl highlights. The Medina, Tennessee prospect has a phenomenal frame, and appears to have really solid quickness and athleticism for his size. Clark’s highlights include a lot of film at tight end, where his open-field speed, leaping ability, and all-around athleticism are on display. Clark is a three-star with reported offers from Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Mizzou, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Louisville, Cincinnati, and others.

Ole Miss also recently added a commitment from Jude Foster, an offensive line prospect from Southern University Lab School in Baton Rouge. Foster is a three-star prospect who lists offers from Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tulane, and several mid-majors.