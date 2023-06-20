Rebels in the Pros: Summer Edition

The heat of summer is here which means the countdown to college football is on. While we all wait on Jaxson Dart to lead the Rebs to a NY6 bowl, there are several former Rebels doing their thing on the professional level this summer.

Shakira Austin

The Washington Mystics sophomore center is averaging 12 points and 8.1 rebounds so far this season, both up from her rookie year. She also has 5 double doubles through 11 games after only amassing 4 in 35 games her rookie year. Austin scored a career high 21 points on May 21 against the Connecticut Sun.

Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn tied a Chicago White Sox franchise record with 16 strikeouts in his last start against the Seattle Mariners. How bad are the Sox? They lost that game 5-1.

On the season, Lynn is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA. His best days are certainly behind him, but the former All Star is a prime trade candidate. Chicago is already out of the playoff race in all reality and every team needs a veteran pitcher to take the mound every 5 games. Perhaps a change of scenery would boost a temporary revitalization for a contender.

Grae Kessinger

The former Rebel shortstop made his MLB Debut for the Houston Astros on June 7th against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kessinger has 11 plate appearance across four games and currently has one hit and two walks. Hopefully his stint in the Majors is a long one.

Nick Fortes

Red Alert...

The Miami Marlins are 25-15 when Nick Fortes starts behind the dish. Talk about a difference maker. Fortes is batting .243 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI. The offensive numbers aren’t flashy but his counterpart is batting .163 and the team is 16-16 when Jacob Stallings starts.

Unfortunately, if the Marlins are buyers at the trade deadline, catcher might be a position they look to upgrade. Base runners are 34-37 stealing bases on Fortes. Nick either needs to start swinging the bat at a better clip or throw guys out at a higher rate to stay the guy.

Mike Mayers

Cult hero Mike Mayers is still slinging the rock for the Kansas City Royals. Mayers is basically being used as a utility pitcher, making 2 starts and then 4 other appearances as a long relief guy. The 31 year old is 1-2 on the season with a 6.15 ERA.