Demolition is complete of the Ole Miss softball stadium with new stadium planned

Since 1997, the Ole Miss softball stadium has held court for decades of seasons of softball, and now it has been demolished to make way for a newer, more modern facility.

Ole Miss softball tweeted a farewell video including much of the demo work that has occurred.

A parting gift for the Ole Miss Softball Complex



1997 - 2023 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8TUcSsi9Nh — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) June 19, 2023

Clearly, softball has taken steps to get more nationally relevant from a competitive standpoint, making seven consecutive postseason trips. Now, the Ole Miss initiative Champions Now will move forward on a much nicer facility for the program.

The new stadium will have a different orientation with home plate moving to where right field was in the past. More shade for fans along with improved concessions, grandstand and a larger press box will make the new complex more competitive nationally and within the SEC where facilities are always in an arms race.

You can see the video rendering here. There was a groundbreaking in 2022 for the new stadium, and it was reportedly estimated to take up to two years for the complex to be completed.