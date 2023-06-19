Four star safety chooses Ole Miss over Tennessee and Mississippi State

Four star safety Travaris Banks announced via Twitter on Sunday he was committing to Ole Miss over Tennessee and Mississippi State.

The No. 15 ranked safety in the country had offers from most of the SEC coming out of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Hillcrest High School. He thanked his mother and a long list of coaches for helping him get to this huge moment.

Banks stands at 6’ 1.5” and weighs nearly 200 lbs., so he is a prototypical size for his position and should add to the defensive backs room immediately. He is the fourth four star commitment for the class of 2024 for Ole Miss, which now has the No. 21 class in the country according to On3.

His highlight videos do show him playing some cornerback as well, so it’s possible he could shift at the next level. He has a nose for the ball, explodes through gaps and makes solid open field tackles throughout his highlights.

Also, like most ridiculously talented prospects, he plays on offense at times as well, logging over 1,200 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in his junior season. Needless to say, he’s a quick athlete who should get plenty of playing time at Ole Miss.