Another player from Ole Miss national championship team enters transfer portal

Rebel infielder Peyton Chatagnier whose clutch hitting helped Ole Miss to its first baseball National Championship announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Chatagnier played four seasons in Oxford, and his freshman season was probably his best from a hitting perspective when he posted a .311 batting average leading all Rebel freshmen. The next three seasons he bounced around the .250 line and showed some power hitting 27 home runs in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Thank you Rebel Nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/qE5JSZJ0uR — Peyton Chatagnier (@peytonchat5) June 9, 2023

The 2023 season was rough especially in SEC play where Chatagnier had a .188 batting average and could never seem to find his rhythm. His departure might have some fans questioning if the coaches have lost the locker room coming off its historic run to a championship in 2022.

Chatagnier is a high energy player who seemed to be well-liked by teammates and most fans. One bad season last year probably has some fine with his transfer but having him next season would have been a veteran presence with a ton of experience. It’s also possible coaches had him go to the portal to make room for future talent.

It’s not always a bad thing for players to enter the portal for another program. For Chatagnier, the timing just seems right for him to move on and Ole Miss to crown its next starting second baseman. Thanks for the natty and the memories.