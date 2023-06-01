Track Star, Wide Receiver Rahji Dennis Commits to Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin this week added another piece to his 2024 recruiting class, securing a commitment from 6’0, 160 lb wide receiver Rahji Dennis. There isn’t a lot of highlight tape out there on Dennis, but speed is his most coveted asset: he’s been timed at 10.24 in the 100 meter, and is an All-American in track and field. The three star athlete is a product of Edna Karr HS in New Orleans, a program known for producing D1 talent.

Dennis has offers that suggest he has more upside than a typical three star. In addition to Ole Miss, Dennis was being recruited by Miami, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and others. The Rebels are also in good shape with several other high-profile wideouts (JJ Harrell, Noreel White, Braylon Burnside…), suggesting that they probably aren’t reaching for Dennis, and genuinely rate him highly.

Also of note: Dennis has mentioned Pete Golding as a key contact in his recruitment; could he potentially be slated for the defensive side of the ball? Golding could just be flexing his general recruiting prowess and connections within Louisiana – he also took the lead on recruiting Walker Howard – but it’s at least something to keep an eye on.

Dennis joins a 2024 Rebel class currently headlined by blue chip in-state defensive linemen Kamron Beavers and Jeffery Rush, Arizona quarterback Demond Williams jr, and four other Mississippians: running back Chris Davis, cornerback Patrick Broomfield, linebacker Fred Clark, and receiver Jeremy Scott. Mississippi JUCO linebacker Raymond Collins is also committed.