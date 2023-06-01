Rebel outfielder TJ McCants enters the transfer portal

Another one of the key pieces to the Rebels 2022 National Championship run is departing the program.

Outfielder TJ McCants has decided to enter the transfer portal in search of a new home for the 2024 season.

The junior from Cantonment, Fla. had an up and down career in Oxford. At Pensacola Catholic High School, the McCants brothers were a lethal middle infield duo as TJ was the shortstop. While Jordan McCants went the pro route, the hope was for TJ to polish his all around game on his way to the MLB.

As a freshman, the flashes were on full display. He hit .300 in 60 games, 46 in which he was the primary center fielder. He was so good that he was named a Freshman All-American. That was the up..

Sophomore year saw the down.

Splitting time between center field and right, the second year outfielder batted .236 with 10 home runs and a team leading 10 stolen bases. While the struggles were evident, you knew there was more there.

He capped off his sophomore campaign with a massive home run against Southern Miss in the Super Regional. He topped that with a 2-run shot in game of the CWS Finals. What a high point to finish a tough season on.

Junior year came crashing back down, not just for the team but for McCants as well. Starting 38 of 47 games, TJ hit .232 with nine home runs. A player with so much promise just could not find the form from his freshman season.

So perhaps a change of scenery can spark something for TJ heading into his senior year and hopefully propel him into the pro career he desires. While his potential outweighed his impact, McCants will be immortalized for his massive contributions on the magical ride to the Rebels’ first National Championship.

And for that, we wish you the best of luck on the remainder of your journey.