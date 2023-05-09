Women’s golf heads into second round just outside of top five

In the Athens regional, Ole Miss women’s golf sits just two shots out of advancing to the championship round after day one of the NCAA Tournament.

Second team All-SEC golfer Chiara Tamburlini shot two under (70) to lead the team while the team score came in at +9. Andrea Lignell, who posted a third place finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, fired off a two over (74) for the first round.

Here are the team standings after the first round with two rounds left to play.

LEADERBOARD - Athens Regional

Georgia: 279 (-9)

Ohio State: 288 (E)

South Carolina: 289 (+1)

San Jose State: 295 (+7)

Maryland: 295 (+7)

Ole Miss: 297 (+9)

Furman: 297 (+9)

Kansas: 300 (+12)

Kent State: 300 (+12)

Augusta: 301 (+13)

Charleston: 309 (+21)

Sacred Heart: 312 (+24)

The top five teams from the regional will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ole Miss is attempting to advance to its fourth championship round in program history.

If you have already forgotten, two years ago the Lady Rebs won the whole dadgum enchilada in 2021, so anything is entirely possible. You have to expect Georgia is going to do very well on its home course and will advance, and while Ohio State and South Carolina had a good first round, it could all slip away very quickly.

Ole Miss needs a much lower number on Tuesday to raise hopes of advancement. If Tamburlini and Lignell can both get under par, moving day for the Lady Rebels should get exciting. Hit ‘em straight Rebs, cheers!