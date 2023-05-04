Ole Miss baseball looks to make it two in a row in Missouri

Is it two or three games that make it a winning streak? Let’s say two.

The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team is on a winning streak folks! As the summer starts to heat up, maybe the Rebs can get hot again? Excuse my baseless optimism.

The Rebels head to Columbia to take on an equally bad team in Missouri. If Ole Miss wants to back their way into the SEC Tournament, winning this series is a must. Tied at 5-16 in the conference and just one game behind Mississippi State for the final seed, a sweep is needed in the worst way.

The Tigers are 25-19 overall and 14-6 on their home field but have lost six straight SEC contests, being swept by Florida (on the road) and Alabama (at home).

Both Ole Miss and Mizzou are coming off two-run victories Tuesday night, while the Rebs are also coming off their first SEC series win against Georgia last weekend.

This is a massive series for both programs as the Mississippi State has to host Arkansas and LSU the next two weekends. The winner of this series has a real chance at the 12 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Projected Starters

Thursday, May 4, 6:00 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: LHP Xavier Rivas - 5-3, 5.74 ERA

Missouri: RHP Chandler Murphy - 3-4, 5.18 ERA

Friday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: RHP JT Quinn - 3-1, 5.94 ERA

Missouri: LHP Javyn Pimental - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

Saturday, May 6, 2:00 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: RHP Grayson Saunier - 2-3, 6.46 ERA

Missouri: RHP Logan Lunceford - 3-4, 4.63 ERA

Who knows what will happen Thursday night, but hopefully the Rebel offense can come out swinging in case Rivas cannot find his footing early.

Mizzou’s Friday night starter seems to function as more of an opener than a true starter, but if Quinn can keep their bats in check, the Rebels should be able to score some runs.

Freshman Grayson Saunier made his return to the weekend rotation against Georgia and had his best outing of his young career. Look for him to continue that momentum as Ole Miss is hopefully looking to finish off a sweep Saturday.