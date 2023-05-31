Auburn forward Allen Flanigan will transfer to Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard knew what he was doing when he hired on assistant Wes Flanigan early on in his tenure.

The coach brought years of experience and valuable recruiting chops, and now his son Allen will also come along for the next season at Ole Miss. Allen Flanigan spent the last four seasons at Auburn where he compiled 44 games of double digit scoring and averaged more than 10 points per game last season.

His best scoring season came in 2020-2021 on a team that was, lets say, not good. The Tigers went 13-14, but Flanigan averaged more than 14 points per game. His three point shooting has been in the 33-34 percent range when he gets plenty of touches, which would be welcome for the Rebels who shot 30 percent from deep last year.

Flanigan brings a veteran presence to the team whose roster has been completely turned over. There will be a lot of new faces on the squad next year coupled with some familiar ones like Matthew Murrell who announced this week he would be pulling his name from the NBA Draft.

Right now, from a roster building standpoint, Beard is firing on all cylinders. Flanigan makes the fifth transfer to commit to Ole Miss since Beard came on board in the spring, so it seems next season could provide for a lot of at least entertaining basketball, which has been sorely absent at the Pavilion.