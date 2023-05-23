Six Rebels selected for preseason Athlon All-SEC team

Athlon Sports honored six Ole Miss football players with preseason All-SEC honors Tuesday, according to the team’s Twitter feed.

Quinshon Judkins led the pack with first team honors from the publication that offers predictions, betting advice, and fantasy football coverage. The sophomore from Pike Road, Alabama led the Rebels in rushing last season and broke the single season rushing record at Ole Miss that had been held since 1949.

Offensive linemen Jeremy James and Micah Pettus were selected for third and fourth team respectively as two foundational pieces of the offensive line for the 2023 season. The Ole Miss front paved the way for thousands of rushing yards last season but lost Nick Broeker to the NFL Draft. James and Pettus will be leaned on for veteran presence most likely in the grind that is the SEC.

Tight end Michael Trigg was handed third team honors though injuries seemed to hold back the USC transfer in 2022. His ceiling seems to be high, but this next season will be more challenging with Memphis transfer Caden Prieskorn entering the mix at tight end. There has been some talk of more two tight end sets being worked into the Rebels offensive plan, so it remains to be seen how each player is used.

Cornerback Deantre Prince enters his senior season in Oxford with fourth team honors from Athlon. Coming out of Charleston, Miss., Prince has amassed 110 total tackles and five interceptions in three seasons with the Rebels. He will have a ton of pressure as the depth and experience at defensive back has taken a hit this offseason though John Saunders Jr. has been added as a senior transfer from Miami (OH).

It’s a little surprising not to see an Ole Miss quarterback in the mix, but if the QB room needed any more motivation, the snubs from the media may help Jaxson Dart focus in on solidifying his QB1 status and building on last season.