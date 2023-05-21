NCAA Salt Lake Regional 2023: Ole Miss vs Utah preview, online streaming and open thread

The Ole Miss softball team is looking for a Regional Championship as they take on host Utah Sunday afternoon. It’s a double elimination tournament so the Rebs will have to double dip the Utes.

Ready for the Rematch



No. 15 Utah

⏰ 1 pm & 3:30 pm CT

Salt Lake City, Utah

Dumke Family Softball Stadium

ESPN+

https://t.co/ePDHcc2v5Z

https://t.co/eBOGpDLecG pic.twitter.com/gz22nL5PiJ — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) May 21, 2023

Yesterday the Rebs hung with #15 Utah until the opponent pulled away in the sixth inning on their way to a 7-1 victory.

Facing elimination, Ole Miss dominated their Friday night rematch of #18 Baylor 9-2. Catelyn Riley was every bit of an ace on the mound and the Rebel offense did not leave runs on the bags like they did in game one of the day.

Looking for their first Regional title since 2019, Ole Miss will have to break the bats out early. In their 7-1 loss, the Rebs left seven runners on base, something they can ill-afford if they want to pull off the double upset.

When you finish up Sunday brunch, head over to ESPN+ for a 1:00 tilt. Assuming the Rebs can force the if-game, the Regional Championship will start at 3:30, also on ESPN+.