Ole Miss shuts out Baylor to open NCAA Tournament

A two-run shot from Lexie Brady and a masterpiece pitching job by Catelyn Riley sent Baylor to the loser’s bracket as Ole Miss shutout the Bears 3-0 in the Salt Lake City regional opener.

Riley was damn near untouchable for six innings of work, and the Rebel offense scratched across three runs in a game that seemed like it could have been a blowout with a couple more hits. Brady’s two run homer in the top of the second set the tone for the entire game.

Baylor was only able to get three hits on the day, but the Rebel defense has to be credited with some great play as well. Jalia Lassiter snagged a tough fly ball later in the game to keep the shutout going, and it’s worth a second look.

Paige Smith added an RBI triple in the top of the fifth barreling up the ball and almost sending it over the wall. It was her first career triple as a Rebel, and she has had a very successful career so a little surprising there.

Riley pitched out of a bases loaded sixth inning by the Bears, and Ole Miss closed the book on Baylor in the seventh inning to win the game. The Rebels will move on to play the winner of the host school Utah Utes and Southern Illinois on Saturday.