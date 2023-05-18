Nebraska transfer and former top 100 prospect chooses Ole Miss over Mississippi St.

On Thursday, former top 100 prospect Stephon Wynn Jr. announced his commitment to Ole Miss and will transfer from Nebraska.

The 6’3” 308 lbs. defensive tackle previously played football at Alabama out of high school. He played pretty sparingly for the Crimson Tide from 2018-2021, getting handfuls of tackles each season. For the Huskers, he totaled 22 tackles in the 2022 season.

Wynn will have one year of eligibility, and clearly he adds some veteran presence and familiarity with new defensive coordinator Pete Golding who previously worked with him at Alabama.

Ole Miss was looking for some defensive line talent with the departure of JJ Hawkins who transferred to Colorado and Tywone Malone to Ohio St., and the Rebels additionally needed some depth to add to its three seniors (Jamond Gordon, JJ Pegues and transfer Joshua Harris).

I could see Wynn getting into the two deep immediately and maybe even pushing for some starts this season. He’s been at two power five schools and should know what’s expected at this level of college football.

The best news out of this transfer is it shows Golding’s working his network of players and coaches to get talent to Oxford for the upcoming season. There are still some recruiting targets left out there as well, so Golding may not yet be done.