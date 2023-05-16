Rebel golf has hope after going low in second round of NCAA Regional

The first round of the Norman Regional was not kind to Ole Miss, but the Rebels bounced back in its second round scoring one of the lowest team scores of the day.

Ole Miss, LSU and Alabama all tied with an -8 (280) in the second round, but with one of its worst days of the season on day one, the Rebels are only in eighth place at -3 for the tournament regional.

On day two, the Rebels were led by Hugo Townsend posting a -3 again and Sarut “Root” Vongchaisit also scoring -3. Cameron Tankersley and Kye Meeks each added -1 cards to bolster the result for Ole Miss.

There is still a lot of work to do for Ole Miss to make the NCAA Championship round. While it cut the deficit to the top five by a couple strokes, the Rebels need another huge day Wednesday and some teams ahead of it to falter.

Heading into the third round, Alabama is the team to beat with -15 to lead the regional while Oklahoma is two strokes behind on its home course.

Team Leaderboard - Norman Regional