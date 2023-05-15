Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell tests off the charts at G League Combine

Despite finishing with a top five combine score, Matthew Murrell was not one of the players at the G League Combine extended an invitation to the NBA Combine.

Murrell has had his name entered into the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility at Ole Miss. After seeing his combine numbers, you will see why he is a legitimate NBA prospect all while being criminally misused by the prior coaching staff.

He officially measures at 6’2.25” and 201 pounds. He had a 8’2.5” standing reach and a 6’8” wingspan. His wingspan was tied for fourth widest amongst shooting guards at the event.

His 4.2% body fat is super-freaky and was only bested by Jazian Gortman, who was at 3.6%. Finally, in regards to measurements, the NBA pays attention to hand size. Murrell measured at 8.25” in length and 8.5” in width.

Murrell reminds you of Anthony Richardson, the QB from Florida that was taken by the Indianapolis Colts due to his insane combine results. Matt finished with the third fastest 3⁄ 4 court sprint time at 3.16 seconds, trailing only Alex Fudge from Florida and Tyrin Lawrence of Vanderbilt.

The only player at the combine with a max vertical jump over 40 inches?

Matthew Murrell at 41.5”.

That was 2.5” higher than second place finisher Markquis Nowell of Kansas State. He also finished the best standing vertical (33.5”), edging out Leaky Black of UNC by a half inch.

Despite proving to be one of the top athletes in the combine, Murrell was not extended one of the eight invites to the NBA Combine. Hopefully Coach Beard and staff can unlock another level to Matt this season, bolstering his pro potential for next season’s draft.