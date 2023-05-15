Chris Beard goes big in the transfer portal and gets former 5 star prospect

After nabbing Western Kentucky big man Jamarion Sharp, Chris Beard is determined to have the tallest players in college basketball.

Sharp comes in at 7’5”, the tallest player in college basketball. Now Ole Miss will also roster 7’1” former Memphis Tiger and Oklahoma State Cowboy, Moussa Cisse. They may not be able to score at a high level, but dang it, they are going to block every shot at the rim.

The former 5-star was the AAC Freshman of the Year for Penny Hardaway at Memphis before testing the NBA Draft waters and ultimately transferring out of the program. All Cisse has done at Oklahoma State is earned All Big XII Defensive Team honors twice as well as lead the conference in both rebounding and block percentages.

Moussa is a traditional big in basketball terms. He is a devastating screen setter and above average roll man. He will always be a threat on the offensive glass and will score most of his points in the paint.

The potential of Cisse roaming as weakside help behind Sharp could lead to him averaging near three blocks per game, but that is if coach Beard wants to sacrifice any kind of spacing playing the two giants at the same time.

I doubt Moussa would come to Ole Miss in a “scoop ‘em up” strategy by Beard. He is coming in to contribute. Since this is his second transfer, he will need a waiver to be eligible unless he finished his degree at OSU and is a grad transfer.

Chris Beard is a defensive coach and it seems as if he has the best rim protection in the country heading into next season with the addition of Cisse and Sharp.