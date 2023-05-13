Former three star Georgia Tech DE transfers to Ole Miss

Rising senior defensive end Akelo Stone announced Friday he will be transferring from Georgia Tech to Ole Miss for the 2023 season.

Stone stands at 6’2” and weighs in at 280 lbs. mostly playing strong side defensive end for the Yellow Jackets the past three seasons. He played in all twelve games in the 2022 season and compiled 12 total tackles and one sack.

Coming out of Jenkins High School in Savannah, Ga., Stone was a three star prospect and the No. 39 ranked defensive end in the country in the class of 2020. He was also part of the same recruiting class as current Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey who also transferred to Oxford from Georgia Tech.

With the transfer of JJ Hawkins to Colorado, the Rebels needed to address some depth by adding Stone, but also it added some veteran leadership and a player with significant Power 5 experience. I would not be surprised if one or two more players are added to the defensive line before the summer is over as new defensive coordinator Pete Golding is looking to rebuild a defense to his liking.

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech will face off on Sept. 16 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Rebels throttled the Yellow Jackets 42-0 in Atlanta in the 2022 season.