Going to the ‘ship: Rebel women’s golf has made it back to Scottsdale

When it mattered the most, the Ole Miss women’s golf team came out and fired off its best round of the Athens NCAA Regional on Wednesday to advance to the Championship round later this month.

The triumph of a +2 team score in its third round meant the fourth trip to the championship in program history. And after compiling a +9 and +6 in the first and second round respectively, it seemed the Lady Rebels got better with each passing day and the pressure just led to greater focus.

Andrea Lignell posted a fantastic -3 to lead the team on Wednesday after scoring back to back 2-over cards in previous days. Chiara Tamburlini had the second best score on the team with a 1-over though she led the way for the first two rounds with a 70 and 71 respectively. The two Rebels scored well enough to earn top 20 finishes out of all the golfers in the regional.

Freshman Nicole Gal gave another clutch performance Wednesday with a +2 replicated by Ellen Hume who tagged in for her first round of the regional.

LEADERBOARD - Qualified for Championship

Georgia: 279-282-290–851 (-13)

South Carolina: 289-282-282–853 (-11)

San Jose State: 295-288-295–878 (+14)

Ole Miss: 297-294-290–881 (+17)

Augusta: 301-290-294–885 (+21)

Ohio State, Maryland, Kansas, Charleston, Furman, Kent State and Sacred Heart were eliminated after the third round.

Next up is a trip to Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. where Ole Miss won the 2021 National Championship. There are 72 holes of golf and the top eight teams advance to match play from there. Congrats and cheers!