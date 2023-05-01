Three star center commits to Ole Miss over Baylor and Memphis

Coach Chris Beard continues his blazing path on the recruiting trail with the commitment of three star center Cameron Barnes.

Barnes is out of Duncanville, Tex., and Beard’s in-roads with prospects in the Lone Star state have proven fruitful as Barnes is the No. 168 recruit nationally and top 25 in the state as well. The No. 17 ranked center in the country announced his commitment via Twitter.

The frontcourt future for Ole Miss now includes some serious height as Barnes joins recent transfer Jamarion Sharp who stands 7’5”. Barnes’ play shows a lengthy center who can dunk with ease but also gets into transition well offensively.

Now, additionally what makes this commitment of great interest is the obvious connection to five star Ron Holland who is a Duncanville teammate who just recently decommitted from Texas. I don’t have any kind of idea what kind of relationship these two players have, and maybe its nothing of great significance to the overall recruitment of Holland. BUT it’s at least another checked box in Ole Miss’ favor.

Ultimately, Barnes adds to a 2023 recruiting class that now sits at five players with two high school prospects and three transfers. Beard seems to be working quickly to completely rework the Ole Miss roster for the 2023-2024 season.