What would you serve at your Masters Champions Dinner?

Hello, friends.

It’s Masters week, and while there is no Ole Miss alum in the field, there will undoubtedly be a vast majority of TV screens in the ‘Sip focused on Augusta National from Thursday through Sunday. This event has all the trappings many Rebel fans hold most dearly - tradition, golf, exclusive country club memberships, and of course pastel polos and khaki shorts.

The Masters Champions Dinner is traditionally served the Tuesday evening before the first round of the tournament on Thursday. The previous year’s champion sets the menu and picks up the tab, which has to be enormous, and the only previous champions are invited and of course Masters chairman Fred Ridley. It is truly one of the old school traditions of golf carried forward that has to be ridiculously interesting and special to attend in person.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champ, has brought an All-American, Texas as hell menu to the table this year. For this group of pro golfer who likely have particular diets, this could be an absolute gut bomb.

Some critics on Twitter have likened this menu to bringing Applebee’s to Augusta National, but honestly, sometimes Applebee’s slaps after 18 holes of golf. There’s no $1 Long Island Iced Teas at the clubhouse, but I imagine some 23-year Pappy Van Winkle will get poured on Tuesday night.

In keeping with tradition, here are our staff picks for our own Master’s Champions dinner if we were to ever inexplicably win it.

Juco All American: elotes, mini chicken thigh tacos; chicken mole, black bean and corn enchiladas; churros with dark chocolate dipping sauce, tres leches cake

One Man to Beat: duck poppers, bbq bologna burnt ends; Caesar salad with blackened shrimp; elk tenderloin with greens and mac and cheese; a big cooler of novelty desserts like Choco Tacos, Bomb Pops and Drumsticks

JLew23: honey gold party wings, fried calamari; loaded potato soup; grilled salmon with asparagus and baked sweet potato; banana pudding

Gray Hardison:

And to make the Popeyes experience authentic, there will be three (3) total napkins, and two people will argue loudly in the next room throughout the dinner.