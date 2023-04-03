Weekend Wrap-up: Conference woes continue in College Station

It seems as if Ole Miss is missing their Big Ten portion of their schedule in which they went 8-1 because the Rebels have stumbled out of the gate in SEC play to the tune of a 1-8 record.

The good news, if there is any, is that they did pick up their first SEC win after dropping the first seven! Can’t win 20 if you don’t win 1... amirite?!

The Rebs miss Hunter Elliott, without a doubt, but even he can’t pitch all three games in a series, it goes beyond that. Ole Miss needs a couple guys to find a groove soon if they want another postseason run.

Friday

Jack Dougherty continued his fill-in duties on Friday night as Hunter works his way back. He did his job as the Rebs were up 4-3 heading into the bottom of the 7th before a lengthy weather delay. From personal experience, they should have called the game and given the Rebs the win right?

Mitch Murrell took the mound around 9:30 only to give up a grand slam that saw three unearned runs score because of his throwing error, which should make them earned since it was his error, but I digress.

All four of the Rebel runs came via home runs as Gonzalez, Calarco and Alderman all homered in the contest.

Texas A&M 7 - Ole Miss 4

Saturday

One of the changes coach Bianco has made is moving Xavier Rivas to the Saturday slot and relieving true freshman Grayson Saunier of his weekend starter duties. Rivas did nothing to impress on Saturday, walking four and giving up 5 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Thankfully, if your starter is no good one day, it helps when the other starter is even worse. Ole Miss tagged the Aggies starter for 6 runs in just three innings of play.

Brayden Jones did an excellent job in relief tossing a scoreless three innings before Jordan Vera was tagged for two runs. Fortunately by that point the game was basically out of reach.

An encouraging sign from this contest is the 14 runs on just one home run from the squad. They had 10 hits and 11 walks on offense, making the most of what was provided them. Another shootout for Ole Miss but at least this one led to their first conference victory.

Ole Miss 14 - Texas A&M 7

Sunday

Ah, the chance to win a SEC series. J.T. Quinn took the mound for the rubber match and the freshman started off well with just one run given up through the first three innings of play, in which Ole Miss held a 3-1 lead.

Quinn was pulled after giving up a hit to start the sixth inning with the scored tied at 3 apiece. Mitch Murrell got the first two hitters he faced before loading the bases and walking in a run to put Ole Miss down 3-4.

A sacrifice fly by Reagan Burford in the top of the 9th tied the game at 4 before Mason Nichols gave up a walkoff bomb to the first batter in the bottom of the 9th.

Texas A&M 5 - Ole Miss 4

Season Stat Leaders

Average

Calvin Harris - .364 Ethan Groff - .353 Kemp Alderman - .349

RBI

Kemp Alderman - 39 Ethan Groff - 34 Jacob Gonzalez - 26

Home Runs

Kemp Alderman - 11 TJ McCants - 7 Peyton Chatagnier - 6

Stolen Bases

Ethan Groff - 10 TJ McCants - 7 Kemp Alderman - 4

Strikeouts