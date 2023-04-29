NFL Draft 2023: Baltimore Ravens select Ole Miss LB Tavius Robinson in fourth round

Since its first season in Baltimore, the Ravens have hung its collective hat on staunch defense to be one of the better franchises in the NFL. Now it has added an Ole Miss Rebel to its defensive depth chart with Tavius Robinson as a fourth round pick.

The 6’6” Robinson who played defensive line for the Rebels logged seven sacks, five forced fumbles and 44 total tackles in the 2022 season. He projects as a linebacker at the next level.

With our fourth-round pick, we have selected OLB Tavius Robinson from Ole Miss!



Welcome to Baltimore, @taviusrobinson! pic.twitter.com/2HwpjnnDYP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

Robinson ran a 4.66 forty yard dash at the combine and was middle of the pack with most of his measureables among linebackers at the event. Ultimately his height and wingspan makes him an intriguing prospect for Baltimore’s defense.

While not a finished product, it’s likely you’ll see Robinson hit the field if his work ethic is anything like what the Cup has heard it is - relentless and consistent.

Disruptive, explosive, and ready to create chaos - it’s all the elements defensive coordinators salivate over at any level of football. Robinson can bring them all to the table at the collegiate level and now he’ll get his shot in the League.