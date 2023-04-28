NFL Draft 2023: Carolina Panthers select Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo in second round

It wasn’t long into the second round before the first Ole Miss Rebel heard his name called to join The League. With pick number 39, the Carolina Panthers select Jonathan Mingo.
And with that, a lifelong dream came true for the wide receiver from Brandon, Miss. who wore the quintessential No. 1 jersey as the prime target. Previous No. 1 wearers include Laquon Treadwell and AJ Brown in recent years.
Jonathan Mingo to the @Panthers ‼️@ogmingo1k | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HB3DDdtQeq— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 28, 2023
Mingo charted his own path at Ole Miss through COVID, injuries and changes in quarterbacks. He adds a fairly prototypical size to the Panthers WR room plus some speed with a sub 4.5 forty yard dash.
The Panthers spent the number one overall pick on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but another QB on the roster, Matt Corral, should definitely be familiar with what Mingo can do on the field.
Ole Miss has become a candidate for WRU over the last decade with several picks going in the first few rounds and former players excelling at the highest level of competition. Mingo is just the latest version of what should be a talented receiver who can rack up yards after the catch for the Panthers.
Recent Ole Miss WRs taken in the NFL Draft:— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023
— Elijah Moore (34th OVR)
— Jonathan Mingo (39th OVR)
— A.J. Brown (51st OVR)
— D.K. Metcalf (64th OVR)@OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/BuhHBdOAWZ
With the Panthers in a potentially wide-open NFC South that is Tom Brady-less, the Carolina front office looks to be adding offensive weapons to try and compete over the next several years.
Panthers new-look offense— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023
QB Bryce Young
RB Miles Sanders
WR Adam Thielen
WR D.J. Chark
WR Jonathan Mingo pic.twitter.com/MhO0XHgIpH
