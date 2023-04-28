Ole Miss baseball seeks to end SEC skid against Georgia

The Rebel baseball season can best be described as that hangover that you just cannot get rid of the next day and you are at work dealing with difficult customers. Ya know, just the worst.

Ole Miss is on a 6-game conference losing streak that includes a Governor’s Cup loss Tuesday night, a sweep by LSU at home and dropping two out of three against Mississippi State. Their only win over the last two weeks is a mid week contest against Arkansas State.

The Georgia Bulldogs make their way to Oxford this weekend, an SEC team the Rebels have a chance to win a series against. The Bulldogs are confusing themselves as they swept Arkansas last weekend before losing to Georgia State midweek.

Georgia is 7-11 in conference play and 6-7 on the road, but as we know, Ole Miss is a nasty 3-15 in conference, but 14-11 at home.

In case you have forgotten, only 12 of the 14 SEC teams make it to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. It is bleak, but the 14th place Rebels have a very favorable schedule to sneak in the tourney.

Georgia is currently tied with Auburn for the 10/11 seeds in conference. Missouri is currently 13th while Mississippi State is 12. The Rebels’ next three series? Georgia, Missouri and Auburn. Win three series and give yourself a fighting chance at the 12 seed heading into the final weekend against Alabama.

One series at a time though, so first up is the Georgia Bulldogs.

Projected Starters

Friday, April 28, 6:30 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: LHP Xavier Rivas - 5-3, 5.34 ERA

Georgia: RHP Kolten Smith - 2-1, 4.74 ERA

Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: RHP JT Quinn - 3-0, 5.48 ERA

Georgia: LHP Charlie Goldstein - 2-1, 4.64 ERA

Sunday, April 30, 1:30 p.m. CST

Ole Miss: TBA

Georgia: LHP Liam Sullivan - 4-2, 4.37 ERA

As you can see by all of the ERA’s above, the scoreboard could possibly break this weekend. Last year’s mantra was “Don’t let the Rebs get hot.” Could this be a weekend where the Ole Miss offense gets hot to cover the poor pitching or can a couple pitchers find something that clicks?