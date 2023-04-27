Four star seven footer Jamarion Sharp will transfer to Ole Miss over Memphis, Arkansas and Florida

It’s very likely Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard has just gained the commitment of the tallest player in program history.

Jamarion Sharp stands at seven feet five inches(!!) and news of his transfer from Western Kentucky to Ole Miss just hit social media outlets on Thursday.

NEWS: WKU transfer Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5 center, has committed to Ole Miss, he told @On3sports.



Averaged 7.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game this past season.



Story: https://t.co/L5MkHsHf6S pic.twitter.com/BDHxYmh70o — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 27, 2023

While the lanky Sharp averaged around seven points and seven rebounds a game, the biggest addition would be his four blocks per game and ability to alter shots in the paint.

On3 had Sharp ranked as the No. 68 overall transfer in the portal currently, so Beard has nabbed a fairly good prospect in the process. Last season’s tallest player for the Rebels was Theo Akwuba at 6’11”, so at the very least, I would think Sharp replaces or even upgrades the talent Akwuba brought to the program.

This would make the fourth four star recruit or transfer in the Rebels 2023 class including Rashaud Marshall and transfers Brandon Murray (Georgetown) and Austin Nunez (Arizona State).

Here is a fairly good overview of Sharp’s strengths and weaknesses: