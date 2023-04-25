2023 NFL Draft profile: Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo was the No. 1 receiver on Ole Miss’ offense this season, and that’s not surprising. He’s 6’2” 220 and can flash magnificent skill at times.

Mingo sometimes uses his incredible size to get position on defensive backs and make contested catches. On top of his actual production, the Mississippi native drew attention that freed up Malik Heath. Mingo is also, apparently, a good locker room guy.

Unfortunately, he showed some struggles to gain separation and that problem should only be magnified at the NFL level. Still, it’s not as if he’s slow - Mingo ran a 4.46 in the NFL combine but notably didn’t do the 3-cone drill. If I had to highlight an area in which he needs to improve, it’s getting in and out of breaks. He seems like a raw receiver, which isn’t necessarily a ringing endorsement of Ole Miss wide receiver coach Derrick Nix, who has had Mingo for four seasons. Obviously this is something Mingo will need to improve at the next level.

Mingo feasted on bad teams

Mingo finished a good career in Oxford, though many fans expected a breakout season that never really came. Don’t get me wrong: Mingo had big games. It’s just that those games mostly came against lesser opponents.

Don't sleep on @OleMissFB WR Jonathan Mingo



2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27



Last season, for instance, Mingo abused Vanderbilt (9 catches for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns) and Central Arkansas (3 for 103). Aside from those two games, he had just two more where he surpassed the 68 yard mark. As a junior, his season was injury-plagued with the only significant performance a 6 for 136 day against Tulane. As a sophomore, Mingo had 8 catches for 128 yards against Kentucky, 6 for 90 against Vanderbilt, and nothing more than 38 yards the rest of the year.

Jonathan Mingo vs. Vandy:

9 Rec

247 Rec Yds

2 Rec TD



The most receiving yards in a game in Ole Miss history

Don’t get me wrong. This team was much better with Mingo on it. The idea that he is some uber-talent who is a sleeper to be picked in the first round is pretty astonishing though. While players obviously project to the NFL differently than they produce in college, it would be pretty surprising if Mingo quickly produced at the rate demanded of a first round pick.