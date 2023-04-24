Nightmarish season continues as LSU sweeps Ole Miss

Between No. 1 LSU baseball visiting Swayze Field and the Morgan Wallen bonanza at Vaught-Hemingway, there had to have been approximately half the state population in Oxford this weekend.

The Rebels (21-19, 3-15 SEC) showed signs of life against LSU (32-7, 12-5 SEC) at times, but ultimately the Tigers just took advantage of every Ole Miss pitching mistake and swept the series. Sunday was as devastating a loss as the Rebels have had all season as a two-run lead was wiped out in the top of the ninth with a three run bomb by LSU.

There’s no sugarcoating this season - it’s been a dumpster fire for the last six or so weeks. The return of Hunter Elliott was encouraging and hopeful, but it is likely there will not be enough time for him to get back to his 2022 level of competition. The bats were hot enough for Ole Miss to take a game this weekend, but the pitching continues to be the biggest problem for the program.

Of course, there are fans looking at the last part of the schedule and point to the silver lining of less than competitive SEC teams. Yes, sure, anything can happen, but this squad just has not pulled together when its needed to, and a 3-15 SEC record is just insurmountable.

So now, sit back and enjoy whatever wins come to Ole Miss and bask in the dimming light of a 2022 National Championship. It was a helluva ride.