2023 NFL Draft Profile: Nick Broeker

After flirting with the NFL Draft in 2022, Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker should finally hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’4” 305 pound senior is listed as a Guard or Inside Offensive Lineman (IOL). Broeker spent his sophomore and junior seasons starting all 23 games at Tackle and I would assume his draft evaluation suggested he spend his senior season working on being on the inside.

According to PFF, that was probably a correct assessment as Broeker did not allow a sack in his 13 starts this season - 435 snaps. He finished his senior season Second Team All-SEC, which is no small feat.

So what do the NFL analysts think of the Rebel lineman?

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein loves Nick in a run heavy offense, which there are a few of those in the NFL:

Broeker is a below-average athlete with above-average play strength and has the talent to become a starting guard in a downhill run scheme.

Broeker is a 5.95 over at NFL.com which is tied for 12th among eligible guards. A 5.95 score suggest that he will be an “average backup or special teamer.”

NFL Draft Network also suggests that the guard be drafted as a developmental piece in a run heavy offense. Keith Sanchez of thedraftnetwork.com has Broeker graded as sixth rounder.

A common concern, highlighted by Tommy Garrett at profootballnetwork.com, is wingspan. Wingspan is typically a NBA draft nerd stat, but when it comes to offensive lineman, it is also an important feature. His arms measure at 32.5 inches, which give scouts a little hesitancy in his effectiveness at the next level.

A consensus Day Three selection, Broeker could go as soon as round 5 but should not be sitting there during round 7.

Best fits:

142/190 Cleveland Browns: With Nick Chubb in the backfield, Cleveland will rely on the run game to open the play action for DeShaun Watson. Broeker would also reunite with former teammate Elijah Moore.

147/186 Tennessee Titans: Assuming they hang onto Derrick Henry, the Titans are the most downhill running team in the league. A perfect place for Broeker to go and fire off the line and hit people.