Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Jackson State Receiver Shane Hooks.

Lane Kiffin gained his first commitment of the Spring/Summer portal window Thursday night, landing Jackson State star wide receiver Shane Hooks. The 6’4, 205 lb Orlando, Florida native comes to Ole Miss with one season of eligibility remaining. Hooks led the JSU Tigers in receptions (64), receiving yards (748), and receiving touchdowns (10) in 2022.

Looking at his highlight tape from last year, Hooks doesn’t look like the most physical receiver, but he definitely uses his length to his advantage, and is shockingly quick after the catch. Hooks also had one of the more insane highlight catches of the year, a one-handed leaping grab vs. Grambling.

Wide receiver is hardly the biggest position of need for Ole Miss heading into 2023; by my count there are about 10 players currently on roster who could contribute, and Lane Kiffin has so far kept his wide receiver rotation pretty tight, each year relying on a small core of pass catchers. But while the room is pretty deep, there aren’t any surefire replacements for Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo. Hooks adds a third big-body outside guy to compete with Texas A&M transfer Chris Marshall and LaTech transfer Tre Harris.