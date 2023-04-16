It’s rubber match Sunday for Ole Miss and Mississippi State

A one-run win followed by a one-run loss puts Ole Miss in a rubber match Sunday against Mississippi State in Starkville.

The Ole Miss (20-15, 3-11 SEC) bullpen could not keep MSU off the scoreboard after a fairly solid start from Xavier Rivas. He was left in the game a little too long, but he sat down 12 batters in a row leading up to a bad sixth inning. From there, none of the Rebel relievers could seem to find a groove and protect a lead.

Anthony Calarco smashed a dinger in the game along with two RBI and Jacob Gonzalez added two RBI of his own. The big disappointment in Saturday’s game was Calvin Harris and Kemp Alderman going a combined 0-for-9 with four strikeouts. It was a game the Rebels could have and should have won as the Bulldogs piled up three errors and less hits in the contest but managed a late rally for the W.

So now it comes down to freshman JT Quinn to take the mound and deliver a quality start on Sunday for Ole Miss to win its first SEC series of the season. MSU will send Jurrangelo Cijntje who is capable of throwing with both arms, yes, that’s right an ambidextrous pitcher with a series on the line - what in the hell.

This game is really important for both teams as Alabama and Auburn have traded wins this weekend as well and both sit at 5-9 in the SEC. One of them will be 5-10 after Sunday, and MSU has a chance to match that number while also going two games ahead of Ole Miss for last in the Western Division.

Ole Miss needs the win to keep hope alive it can slowly climb out of the basement and make it to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Sunday will likely be a wild one, especially if the Rebels can get on the scoreboard first to take back the momentum in this series.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+.