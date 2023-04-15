Rebel baseball will go for series win Saturday at Mississippi St.

A late rally came up short Friday as Ole Miss topped Mississippi State 3-2 at Dudy-Noble Field giving the Rebels two chances for a series win.

The Rebels (20-14, 3-10 SEC) had two solo shots from Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman in the win, and the Ole Miss offense out-hit the Bulldogs (20-15, 3-10 SEC) 12 to 3 in a game that shouldn’t have been close. MSU had two solo shots of its own including one in the bottom of the ninth to tighten the game, but reliever Mitch Murrell closed the book on the Bulldogs to earn his second win of the season.

Starting pitcher Jack Dougherty pitched damn lights out in a huge Friday start, going six innings and only giving up one earned run. While he didn’t get the win on the stat sheet, give the guy the game ball for this one because it was his best outing of the year.

Saturday’s game will have a first pitch shortly after 3 p.m. CT and I would expect a monster crowd with Super Bulldog weekend in full swing. Friday’s game brought more than 14,000 fans who mostly went home sad.

Ole Miss will have Xavier Rivas take the mound on Saturday while MSU will counter with Landon Gartman. I’d say expect a high scoring affair, but honestly Friday’s outcome shocked the hell out of me, so who knows. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.