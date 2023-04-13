The Rebels find a way to get back into the win column

Ole Miss baseball secured a 13-4 win over Alcorn State on Wednesday night, after suffering a midweek blunder to Memphis on Tuesday.

Ole Miss got out in front early, going 8-0 until Alcorn State scored three in the top of the fifth inning. The Braves scored once more in the sixth, before the Rebs shut it down to win the game.

Jordan Vera got the start on the mound for Ole Miss and pitched 5 innings, allowing three runs and four strikeouts. His quick pitching in the first few innings, helped Ole Miss jump to a lead early and hold on to the end. Catcher Calvin Harris had another great night going 3-for-5 with two RBI’s.

The Rebs have no doubt been off to a rocky start this season, but seeing Kemp Alderman hit another home run and then pitch a shut out inning helped to soften that blow. Just like clock work, Alderman hit a solo blast 450 feet in the bottom of the seventh and then proceeded to throw over 90 MPH to strike out three batters in the ninth. Get you someone who can do both.

Ole Miss will head to Starkville to take on in-state rival Mississippi State this weekend in a battle for last place in the SEC. Tune in on Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. C.T.