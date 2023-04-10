Can Ole Miss baseball avoid a sub .500 season?

After a 1-2 series loss to No. 5 Arkansas, Ole Miss is sitting precariously close to having a sub .500 season a year after winning the National Championship.

Yeah, I don’t know. Injuries suck and the Rebs haven’t gotten hot.

The Rebels (18-13, 2-10 SEC) are now in last place in the conference, and it’s not really a fun time to go to Swayze, drink ice cold American lagers and watch the boys of summer. There is a bit of a silver lining to this story, however.

Out of the six SEC series remaining on the schedule, five of the opponents also have sub .500 conference records and aren’t setting the world on fire. Let’s take a quick looksee at what the Rebels face over the next six weekends.

Mississippi State - 3-9 SEC

LSU - 7-4 SEC

Georgia - 3-9 SEC

Missouri - 4-8 SEC

Auburn - 4-8 SEC

Alabama - 4-8 SEC

It’s not entirely crazy to think the Rebels can win half of these games especially with the return of Hunter Elliott to the weekend rotation potentially later this month. Super Bulldog weekend in Starkville may very well decide who finishes in last place in the west, but it doesn’t have to be that kind of ending either.

Ole Miss has to find a way to at least split the remaining 18 conference games, and I think that would be enough to get them close to a return trip to Hoover for the SEC tournament at 11-19. I understand how insane it sounds when the team is sitting at 2-10, but the quality of opponent is clearly different. If this happens, a winning season is only a couple wins away.

Then there’s the remaining non-conference opponents, Memphis, Alcorn State, MSU, Arkansas State, UA-Little Rock and Austin Peay should produce I would hope a 4-2 or 5-1 kind of record. If not, let’s just all drink away our memory of this season (jk plz be responsible).

Right now, there’s a lot of baseball left to be played and a lot of mediocre to bad teams on the schedule. The chance for 30 wins or more is still out there if the Rebels just take care of business and get some arms back in the rotation and bullpen.

If there was ever a time for a Tim Elko speech in the locker room and some “don’t let the Rebs get hot” vibes, it starts this week.