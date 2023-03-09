Winona, MS Linebacker Fred Clark Commits To Ole Miss.

A couple of weeks ago, we previewed the state of Mississippi’s talented 2024 high school football signing class in a two-part series detailing the top offensive and defensive players. Ole Miss appears to have re-focused its efforts on recruiting at home for this recruiting cycle, having offered at least 20 Magnolia State prospects in the 2024 class. On Tuesday, the Rebs picked up their first commitment from within state lines, in Winona linebacker Fred Clark.

Just a short trip down Highway 82 from Starkville, tiny Winona is solidly in what most would consider Mississippi State territory, and the Bulldogs were after Clark as well, making his early commitment to Ole Miss that much more exciting. Also, in case you missed it, Clark plays linebacker, a position Ole Miss has really struggled to recruit in recent years…decades, etc.

Clark is listed at 6’2, 230 pounds (though On3 lists him at 245), ideal for a prototypical inside linebacker. His Hudl highlights seem to back that up; Clark shows the ability to shrug off blocks and brings down running backs with ease.

Clark currently ranks as the #14 player in Mississippi, according to On3; his consensus ranking is lower, but that’s likely because other recruiting services haven’t rated him yet. The spring and summer will see the ratings sort themselves out, so it’s very early to say where Clark will rank among the top players in Mississippi and beyond.