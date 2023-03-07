Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss baseball 2023: first pitch time, online streaming and open thread

The mid-week slate was none to kind for the Rebels last week as they were lucky to walk away with a series split against Louisiana Tech, thanks to a rain-out technicality.

This week, in-state rival Southern Miss comes to town, seeking revenge after losing the Super Regional last year as the host. They are responsible for letting the Rebs get hot.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 on the season, with a sweep of both Liberty and Dallas Baptist, USM has struggled against Power 5 teams with their three losses coming against Mississippi State and Illinois twice. Eight of the nine starters from the Super Regional are back and will be looking for a statement win.

Freshman J.T. Quinn is slated to make his third start on the season, sporting a not-so-tasty 6.75 ERA. He is 2-0 on the year, thanks to an insane offense, and will need to cut down on the 8 walks if he hopes to be 3-0.

Southern Miss will trot out freshman Colby Allen from Starkville Academy. Allen will make his first start of the year after 1.2 innings of relief. He failed to record an out on February 26 against Illinois, inflating his season ERA to 16.20, but has yet to walk a batter.

USM has four guys swinging a hot bat, led by Slade Wilks who has a .455 average with two home runs on the season. This is likely going to be a high scoring affair with two high powered offenses looking to tee off against freshman still trying to acclimate to the next level.

How to watch

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:30 PM

Streaming: SECNetwork+