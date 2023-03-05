Where will Ole Miss women’s hoops be seeded during NCAA Selection Sunday?

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has to be somewhat disappointed with another semifinal ousting at the SEC Tournament, but her team has more to prove with a looming NCAA Tournament and Selection Sunday.

Ole Miss (23-8) is projected to easily make the NCAAT, but the real question is how high of a seed it will earn from the selection committee. ESPN’s Charlie Creme bumped the Rebels back from a 7-seed to an 8-seed after its loss to undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday, which doesn’t really make sense, but his name also sounds like a British confectionary for kids (that’s a lovely Charlie Creme innit?). Maybe he knows, maybe he doesn’t.

The Rebels sit at No. 25 in the NET rankings, so with some very advanced math called “dividing by four”, one would assume Ole Miss would be in that 6 or 7-seed conversation. An 8/9 match-up is really just a deathknell for any school’s chances to make the Sweet 16 as a win very likely means a game in the round of 32 against one of the best teams in the nation like USC or LSU.

A 7-seed also doesn’t guarantee a damn thing either, because if Ole Miss fans will remember, the Rebels ran into a red hot South Dakota team in 2022 who upset them and then upset 2-seed Baylor to make it to the Sweet 16. I would think Coach Yo and company will be looking to get that sour taste of last season’s end out of its mouth wherever it goes and whoever it plays come tourney time.

Selection Sunday will broadcast live on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.